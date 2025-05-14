Promoting affordable procedures should be aim of all dentists

Platelet rich plasma (PRP) is a blood derived concentrate of platelets and plasma that can be used in dentistry to promote accelerated healing and regeneration of tissues. It certainly contains growth factors that stimulate tissue repair and bone regeneration, making it a valuable tool in several dental procedures.

PRP is created by drawing a patient’s blood and centrifuging it to separate the platelets and plasma from other blood components. The best part is that PRP is completely safe, since it is derived from the patient’s own body there are no chances of allergic reactions, rejection or blood transmitted diseases. It is a 100 per cent safe to use. It is a promising therapy in dentistry that can accelerate healing and regeneration, particularly in surgical procedures.

On the basis of my 15 years long experience in the application of the research in several key areas of dentistry in India and the United States, I found that the beauty of PRP lies in its natural and biocompatible nature. Dental implants, teeth extractions, periodontal surgeries and grafting procedures have already proved the skill to be beneficial for both, the patients and surgeons, as with minimal financial input by the dentist more predictable and faster recovery with less discomfort can be achieved.

For those considering dental procedures that involve tissue regeneration, bone grafting, or implant placement, PRP therapy offers a natural, safe and effective option to enhance healing and achieve better results. By including PRP into dental care, patients undergo advanced treatments that support long-term oral health and well-being.

Having conducted intensive research in the subject I have been fortunate to draw the attention of dentists of India and the United States, where I pursued my 22 year long career in dentistry. Having got a master’s degree in oral and maxillofacial surgery from Shri Guru Ram Das Dental School, Amritsar, I served the community as a clinician, teacher and researcher for almost a decade at Christian Dental College and Hospital, Ludhiana. Despite relocations to various parts of the world I am committed to uplifting dentistry in my native state through sharing the knowledge and experience I have acquired and physically attending workshops and seminars.

Promoting new economical techniques that can help patients save money on oral grafting procedures with excellent outcomes should be the agenda of every dental surgeon and I am glad that my research paper presented at the National Conference in India received enthusiastic responses and sparked insightful discussions.