Proper planning, monitoring essential to justify expense on road sweeping project in Ludhiana

Tough gig on congested streets

Supporters of the mechanical sweeping project believe it will be highly efficient and help clean a substantial area in a short time, reduce road dust and make streets look modern—essential conditions for any progressive city. However, those opposing it consider it as an expensive endeavour that will hardly pay off. The maintenance and refuelling costs of machines are extremely high and can strain budgets. Large-scale machines are rendered useless on pitted and congested streets, where human labour is still needed. Thus, mechanical sweeping can be justified only with good road quality and regular maintenance.

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Parmeet Kaur

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Must ensure proper implementation

The mechanical sweeping project can be a practical solution for ensuring cleaner roads, provided it is implemented with proper planning and regular maintenance. Using machines to clear dust, dirt, leaves and other waste from roads, the project can save time and reduce the workload of sanitation workers. Mechanical sweepers can also reduce airborne dust—which, combined with proper dust-control measures, can improve air quality and public health. However, it comes with its challenges. Purchasing machines, paying for fuel and electricity, repairing equipment and training operators can be expensive. If machines are not maintained properly or are used without effective planning, the investment may provide limited long-term benefits. Mechanical sweepers may also struggle to clean narrow streets, crowded markets and areas with parked vehicles. The project’s success will depend on efficient management, regular maintenance and proper monitoring. Authorities

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should select machines according to road conditions and combine mechanical sweeping with manual cleaning, wherever necessary.

Anmol Singh

Economical in the long run

The mechanical sweeping machines introduced by the Municipal Corporation (MC) are expensive and may not be beneficial for short, narrow or rough roads. However, for long and smooth roads, they are very effective. A machine requires only two persons to operate and can cover 40 km in an hour—work which would otherwise require around 120 sanitation workers. It is more economical than manual sweeping in the long run. Moreover, the machines help in decreasing pollution and dust as they use vacuum systems and water-spray nozzles to trap and suppress fine particles.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Ensuring Strategic implementation key

While the promise of automated and high-efficiency cleaning is appealing, its success depends entirely on execution, infrastructure readiness and financial sustainability. Though it is no magical ‘one-size-fits-all’ kind of project, it can be highly practical if implemented strategically. To ensure it doesn’t become a financial burden, municipal bodies

must adopt a hybrid model. Heavy machinery should be reserved for wide and well maintained roads and highways, and manual sweeping and smaller mechanised units must be used to manage congested internal streets.

Amritpal Kaur

Such projects have failed before

Mechanical sweeping is needed for cleaner roads. The city has too much dust and manual sweeping just pushes it into the air. The machines clean faster, collect fine dust and protect the health of sweepers. However, such projects have failed before. The issue is not the machines, it is how we use them. Our roads have parked cars, rehris and broken patches. A machine can’t sweep properly there. If we buy costly machines and run them only for photos, it will become a wasteful expense. The project can be practical if the MC ensures three things—clear roads at night, fixed timing and proper disposal of collected dust. Without maintenance

and honesty, no machine can clean the city.

Nimran Kaur

Machines can clean better than workers

The project is a really good idea. We often see that workers skip their duties or don’t clean properly. However, machines can reach and clean every corner properly. It can help make our city much cleaner. However, we must use the machines in the right manner. If they are just going to do a superficial job and not clean every corner properly, there is no need for using them and the government shouldn’t spend money on them.

Harleen Kaur

Even Machines need human help

Sanitation and cleanliness are the backbone of every city. For Ludhiana, which has an increasing population and vast size, cleanliness has always been an arduous job. The situation has forced the government to adopt mechanical sweeping to reduce the burden on sanitation workers. It is indeed a good move as machines clean roads very efficiently. However, narrow roads, roadsides being blocked and increased maintenance costs are some negative aspects, making the project a double-edged sword. Though we can’t fully depend on machines, we can use them for making things easier for sanitation workers. The city needs such an initiative for becoming cleaner and better.

Sarabjot Singh

Need to Implement project wisely

The mechanical sweeping project can be a practical step towards making our roads cleaner. Along with the government, cleanliness is also the responsibility of every citizen. Mechanical sweepers can remove dust and waste efficiently, reduce manual labour and improve the appearance of the city. Cleaner roads can help create a healthier environment. However, purchasing and maintaining the machines requires a considerable budget. If the machines are not used regularly or maintained properly, the project may become an unnecessary burden. The government should introduce the project with proper planning. The machines should be used in areas where they are most needed, and their performance should be monitored regularly. Public dustbins, waste management and citizen awareness are equally important. Mechanical sweeping is a worthwhile investment if the project is implemented wisely.

Harsharan Kaur

Risks being another extravagant expense

A cloud of dust choked by everyday traffic is a common sight on the bustling roads of the city. The projects fuels hopes for cleaner air and dust-free streets. The machines have cutting-edge vacuum technology and can cover wide areas. However, the worries persist: Will these devices become an expensive mistake or will they result in the problem of unlawful parking? Additionally, the motorised sweepers are unable to remove plastic trash left on the roadside. They may also not be feasible for washing bituminous roads. Millions of rupees spent on high-tech equipment will only pay off in the long run if the expenses are accompanied by public awareness campaigns and routine maintenance. If not, it runs the risk of becoming simply another extravagant expense with little effect on cleanliness.

Gunreet Kaur

Mechanical sweeping helps save time

The project can be a practical solution for keeping roads clean and reducing dust pollution. Mechanical sweepers can clean large areas quickly and reduce the need for manual labour. They can also help improve public health and make cities cleaner. However, the project requires a high initial investment, regular maintenance, regular fuel costs and trained operators. If the machines are not used properly, the project may become expensive with limited long-term benefits. To make it successful, the government should use energy-efficient machines, ensure regular maintenance and monitor their performance. Mechanical sweeping should also be combined with proper waste disposal and public awareness. The government must assess the cost and benefits before expanding the project. The project is a worthwhile investment if implemented efficiently. With proper planning and regular maintenance, it can ensure cleaner roads, reduce pollution and improve the quality of life for citizens.

Mehakpreet Kaur

Use hybrid model for better results

The use of mechanical sweeping helps in upgrading the city’s sanitation process. However, depending solely on it may end up making it a costly white elephant. Large mechanical sweepers perform excellently in cleaning dust and small particles in wide streets. However, such machines find it difficult to function in busy city streets and lane markets with illegally parked cars. Additionally, due to high maintenance and operational costs, the MC finds it difficult to get its money’s worth. To ensure the project’s success, it is imperative for the authorities to employ a combined system. Large machines should work on fast-moving highways and manual labour should do the rest.

Simranjeet Kaur

Adopt project across country

The project, if implemented in a scientific manner, is a practical solution for cities across the country. Under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), road dust is the biggest source of PM10 in over 80 per cent of Indian cities. Vacuum-based mechanised sweeping, as adopted by Indore, Delhi and Ahmedabad, captures dust instead of re-suspending it like manual sweeping, and improves the air-quality index (AQI). However, the project becomes an expensive investment with minimal benefits when implemented without prerequisites. Most Indian roads have unpaved edges, potholes and encroachments where machines can’t work. Routine high-pressure washing, as proposed in the Rs 81.54-crore project for 348.5 km, damages bituminous roads and wastes water, as flagged by experts. Ludhiana already has nine machines and yet, roads remain dusty. The project will succeed only if roads are made encroachment-free, washing is need-based and payments are linked to GPS-tracked and third-party audited results.

Simranjit Kaur Shergill

MC must ensure daily operations

The project is a practical solution only if implemented with accountability. The city’s roads are choked with dust, construction debris and garbage that manual sweeping can’t handle. Mechanical sweepers can clean faster, reduce dust pollution and help improve public health. However, it will become an expensive failure if machines are deployed without trained staff, maintenance and regular monitoring. The MC must ensure daily operation, proper routes and public reporting of results. If executed honestly, it is an investment in cleaner roads and a healthier city.

Tanveer Singh Shergill

Sustained budget allocation needed

The project is a promising approach to modernising urban sanitation as automated road sweepers significantly reduce particulate matter and dust pollution far more efficiently than manual sweeping. However, its long-term viability depends heavily on sustained budget allocation, regular maintenance and suitability for local infrastructure. Without high operational discipline and narrow-lane coverage, high capital expenditure and procurement costs risk turning it into an expensive project with diminishing returns. Ultimately, it can be a practical and highly effective solution only if integrated with manual sweeping and supported by strict maintenance protocols. The project is a worthwhile investment if implemented properly. Although the initial costs are high, regular maintenance, efficient use and reduced dust pollution can provide long-term benefits.

Bakshish Singh

Smart step towards cleaner roads

The project can be a practical solution for keeping our roads clean, provided it is managed properly. In a busy city, cleaning every road manually takes a lot of time and effort. Mechanical sweepers can clean large areas quickly, reduce dust and make roads look neater. They can also help protect the health of people who are exposed to road dust every day. However, buying expensive machines is not enough. Their maintenance, fuel, electricity and trained operators also require money. If the machines are not used regularly or are unsuitable for narrow streets, the project may become a burden. The best approach is to start with a small trial, monitor the results and expand the project only if it proves successful. Mechanical sweeping should work alongside manual cleaning and public awareness. Clean roads depend on good planning as well as a responsible citizenry.

Sehajpreet Kaur

Can ensure healthy environment

The project is a promising initiative towards cleaner roads and a healthier environment. With increasing traffic, dust and pollution in the city, traditional manual sweeping methods are often insufficient to maintain proper cleanliness. The sweeping machines can efficiently remove dust, debris and other pollutants, reducing airborne particles and improving public health. The machines can also help enhance sanitation workers’ safety by reducing their exposure to dust and heavy traffic. However, the project’s success depends on proper planning, regular maintenance and financial accountability. High operational costs, inadequate monitoring and poorly maintained machines could turn the initiative into an unnecessary financial burden. The authorities must ensure transparent expenditure and regular performance assessments, alongside employing trained operators. Mechanical sweeping should complement and not replace manual work. Ultimately, the project should be judged not by the money spent but by the cleanliness achieved.

Lakhwinder Singh

Will hurt sanitation workers’ income

Using special motorised cleaning tools to sweep out dust and garbage is not a practical solution to clean roads. Most importantly, authorities need to spend large amounts of money in order to afford such machines. The sweeping of roads by sweepers generates income by providing employment to many people. Furthermore, people are aware not to spread litter on the roads. We should all understand our responsibility to keep our surroundings clean. Cleanliness is our duty and it is a shame if machines are doing it.

Japneet Kaur

Need to employ trained operators

The project can be an effective solution for keeping the city’s roads clean and reducing dust pollution. Mechanical sweepers can clean large areas quickly, save time and reduce the need for manual labour. Cleaner roads also improve public health and make cities more attractive. However, the project requires a large investment in machines, fuel, maintenance and trained workers. To make the project successful, the government should use energy-efficient machines, maintain them regularly and introduce them in areas where they are most needed. Public awareness and proper waste management are also important. It is a practical step only if implemented wisely.

Gursimran Kaur Dasdhol

High operational cost a big risk

Though mechanical sweeping effectively reduces road dust and air pollution, its high operational and maintenance costs can make it an expensive investment with limited long-term benefits, if not managed efficiently. It is a solution only when backed by consistent municipal funding, well-maintained machinery and proper urban planning.

Arshleen Kaur

Can help curb air pollution

Mechanical sweeping is being considered as an effective way to keep city roads clean. The machines can remove dust quickly, reduce air pollution and save the time and effort of sanitation workers. However, the project also has certain drawbacks. Purchasing machines, maintaining them and purchasing fuel can be expensive. Moreover, machines may not clean narrow streets and corners properly. The project’s success depends on proper planning and regular monitoring. The government should ensure that public money is used wisely. A balanced approach combining mechanical and manual sweeping can help maintain cleaner roads and provide lasting benefits to the society.

Samreet Kaur

Nine MC machines already underused

The project can be a practical solution for Ludhiana, provided it is executed scientifically. With severe dust pollution and poor AQI, mechanised vacuum sweeping of 348 km of main roads is far more effective than manual sweeping. However, the Rs 82-crore cost and inclusion of routine washing of bituminous roads are concerning as experts have warned the latter damages roads. The MC already has nine machines lying underutilised. If the focus remains on mechanised sweeping, litter-picking and transparent monitoring, it will ensure long-term benefits. Otherwise, it will prove to be an expensive investment with minimal returns.

Harleen Kaur

Beneficial in long run

If today’s investment has long-term future benefits, it is good. The project can help ensure cleaner roads, reduce dust pollution and improve public health. However, its high initial cost and maintenance expenses must be considered. The project is worthwhile if its long-term benefits justify the expenditure. A balanced approach combining mechanical and manual cleaning, proper waste disposal and regular monitoring can ensure sustainable results. The aim should not merely be to invest in modern technology, but to create a cleaner and healthier future. Ultimately, success lies in ensuring that every rupee spent today contributes to a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable tomorrow.

Khushdeep Kaur

Much-needed step for city

The project was much needed as the AQI of Ludhiana is poor and manual sweeping is not enough for industrial dust. Sweeping roads manually can cause accidents and obstructions to the traffic flow. The vacuum/broom sweeping will reduce PM10 dust and improve NCAP compliance. However, high-pressure washing of bituminous roads is a concern as it can weaken layers and lead to potholes. The existing cost of cleaning—Rs 827 per km—will be escalated to Rs 2,500 per km in the new system, which seems high. The MC already has nine sweeping machines. The present system is flexible across wards, internal areas and main roads, whereas in the new system, the coverage is restricted primarily to 348.5 km of main routes. The success depends on strict night-time scheduling, GPS monitoring, designated dumping of silt and avoiding waterlogging. The system will be feasible if it is integrated with existing machines and manpower, and washing is made need-based.

RS Sembhi

Just a tool, not the solution

Mechanical sweeping can be a practical solution for keeping roads cleaner, provided it is implemented with proper planning and regular monitoring. Modern sweeping machines can remove dust, leaves and roadside debris efficiently. They can also reduce the workload of sanitation workers and improve urban cleanliness. However, purchasing and operating the machines involves substantial expenditure on fuel, maintenance, repairs and trained personnel. If the machines are poorly maintained, used irregularly or deployed without assessing local requirements, the project may become an expensive investment with limited long-term benefits. Mechanical sweeping alone can’t eliminate littering, overflowing bins or construction dust. Its success depends on combining mechanised cleaning with manual sweeping, efficient waste collection and public awareness. Municipal authorities should regularly assess performance and costs. Mechanical sweeping should be treated as a useful tool rather than a complete solution.

Novin Christopher