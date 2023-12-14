Properties of 37 smugglers worth Rs 5.39 cr attached

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

The Ludhiana rural police in a statement issued stated that in 2023 the police have attached property of 37 smugglers worth Rs 5.39 crore. Notices have also been attached today outside the properties of these smugglers by police officials.

Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Navneet Bains stated that the property of smugglers was attached after registering 26 cases against them. The properties were accumulated by the arrested smugglers through the proceeds of drug money.

Apart from this, SSP stated that the rural police registered 429 drug smuggling cases and arrested 617 smugglers. The rural police this year also arrested 45 proclaimed offenders wanted in drug cases.