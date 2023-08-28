Properties worth over Rs 4 crore of 13 accused to be attached

Ludhiana, August 27
The Khanna police have succeeded in getting prepared seizing/freezing orders of 13 persons who are either accused or family members of the suspects of various commercial quantity NDPS Act cases.These accused belong to five different commercial quantity NDPS Act cases.
According to the Khanna police, all cases belong to the Sub-Division, Samrala. Among these, three cases belong to Samrala and two to Machhiwara police station.
An official said the freezing orders of the properties of these amounting to total of almost Rs 4.75 crore approximately, both moveable and immovable, have been accepted by competent authority of the Central Govwernment. Notices to all 13 persons have already been served by the authorities concerned. Once the property of all suspects is forfeited, it is going to be a big blow to the drug smugglers as their ill-gotten property will go back to the state again, the official said.
