Property dealer dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: A property dealer, Harjit Arora, died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his shop in Jamalpur on Wednesday morning. The reason for taking the extreme step is not clear. Focal Point police personnel said no suicide note was recovered from the spot. Sources said depression could be the cause of suicide. TNS

Nepalese helps commit theft

Ludhiana: Two Nepalese servants committed a theft at a house in Gokul Enclave. The suspects have been identified as Baji and Ganesh, both natives of Nepal. House owner Aditya said both servants were employed only a month ago. He said all members of his family had gone to Shimla to attend a wedding on November 20. Next day, they came to know about the theft. As they reached home, they found that the duo had decamped with a .32 bore licenced revolver with 25 live cartridges, Rs 2.5 lakh in cash, gold ornaments and a DVR of CCTV cameras. The PAU police station on Tuesday registered a case and launched a probe in the matter.