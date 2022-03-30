Property dealer ends life in Ludhiana over Rs60L dispute

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

A property dealer of Chabra Colony allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison on Tuesday. He took the extreme step allegedly due to his money dispute with some person.

Before committing suicide, the deceased, identified as Bunty, sent an audio message to his friends in which he said he was ending his life due to harassment by Rana Chawla. In the audio message, the deceased also mentioned that he had given Rs 60 lakh to Rana Chawla but now he is not returning his money. Instead Rana is threatening him and now the police should take action against Rana.

The police has registered a case of abetment to suicide against Rana Chawla and he is yet to be arrested.

The deceased’s wife Gurmeet Kaur said Bunty was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.