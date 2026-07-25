Property dispute lands woman, sons in trouble as man alleges assault

A family dispute over the ownership of a house has led to the registration of a criminal case against a woman and her two sons after an elderly man accused them of assaulting and threatening him and his son.

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The Jamalpur police have booked Kuldeep Kaur and her sons, Maninder Singh and Jaskaran Singh, all residents of Pratap Colony, Mundian Kalan, on the complaint of 76-year-old Dibara Singh.

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According to the complaint, Dibara Singh alleged that his daughter-in-law had been insisting that the family house be transferred in her name. He claimed that she repeatedly pressured him and his son, Harvinder Singh, and allegedly threatened to implicate them in false cases if they refused.

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The elderly complainant told the police that he eventually transferred the ownership of the property to Kuldeep Kaur around two years ago. However, he alleged that the relationship within the family worsened after the transfer and frequent disputes started over the house.

He further alleged that Kuldeep Kaur and her two sons repeatedly threatened to throw him and his son out of the house and often picked quarrels with them.

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According to the FIR, the dispute turned violent on July 7, when the suspects allegedly tried to evict the father and son from the property. The complainant alleged that during the altercation, they were abused and physically attacked. He claimed that Kuldeep Kaur hit both of them with a stick, leaving them injured, while the three suspects also allegedly threatened them with serious consequences.

After examining the complaint, the Jamalpur police have registered a case against the suspects under various sections of the BNS.

Head constable Gurinder Singh said the police had started an inquiry into the allegations. He said statements of both complainant and the suspects would be recorded and further action would be taken on the basis of evidence collected during the probe.