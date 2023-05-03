Property fraud victim gets justice

Ludhiana, May 2

Kuldeep Sharma, a city-based man, who was shuttling from one office to another to get justice in a property fraud case since long, finally got justice as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducting probe on his complaint has prepared a report in his favour.

Sharma reached the Police Commissioner (CP) office on Monday to express gratitude to the officers who decided the case in his favour.

Sharma said after three years of long probe, a case of fraud was registered against coloniser Gulshan Kumar and others in 2021. Since the coloniser had connections in politics and the Police Department, he challenged the FIR and requested the police to re-investigate the matter.

On this, the SIT was formed and it decided the case in favour of Gulshan last year and also prepared a FIR cancellation report.

Last year, he raised the matter with Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, AAP MLA Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav and Police Commissioner Mandeep Singh Sidhu to seek justice. On this, the CP asked Joint Commissioner of Police RS Brar, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Tushar Gupta and others to probe the complaint on merit, Sharma said, adding that officers now decided the case in his favour and informed that the FIR against the accused would not be cancelled and further investigation would be carried out as per law. Sharma said the police had also filed a challan in the court in the case.