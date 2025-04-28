Property freezing: After peddlers, now snatchers, robbers under lens

Bad news for snatchers, robbers and other criminal elements. The Police Commissionerate of Ludhiana is all set to freeze the properties of such criminals as the police have already prepared three cases for freezing the properties.

As per the earlier practice, only drug smugglers had been facing the action of property freezing, which are considered as ‘proceeds of crime’.

Divulging more information on the development, the Commissioner of Police, Ludhiana, Swapan Sharma said that usually snatchers, robbers or other miscreants buy assets (moveable or immovable) with the proceeds of crime with a shrewd motive that police would not be able attach the same. But recently a provision in the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) of 2023 introduced Section 107, which deals with “proceeds of crime,” he said.

Advertisement

This new law gives courts broad powers to attach and forfeit property believed to be derived from criminal activities. Unlike previous laws, Section 107 allows for quicker action during the investigation phase, potentially leading to rapid disposal of seized property.

A police officer conducting an investigation may apply for property attachment if they have reason to believe that the property has been derived from criminal activity. This application must be filed with a court or magistrate having jurisdiction over the offence.

Advertisement

The application requires approval from the Superintendent of Police or Commissioner of Police. After approval, assets of such criminals can be attached within two weeks. With court orders, the same can be distributed to the persons who have been affected by such crime.

“Ludhiana police have already initiated proceedings to attach properties of three criminals, including a snatcher and two other accused facing different cases. A list of several other snatchers, robbers and other criminal elements has already been prepared. After verifying the details of the properties made by them from the proceeds of crime, the attachment process will be started,” added the Commissioner of Police.

Giving an example, Sharma said suppose a robber bought a car in the name of his friend. If the police investigate and find evidence that the car was bought by the robber in the name of his friend, the same can be impounded after following the due procedure.

He further said people could also give information to the police about the moveable and immovable assets of such criminals other than smugglers and the police would initiate the process to freeze such properties.