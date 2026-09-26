Property tax: 10% rebate till Sept 30; suvidha kendras open on Sept 26, 27 in Ludhiana

With September 30 last day to avail 10 per cent rebate on payment of property tax for the current financial year, suvidha kendras in all four zonal offices of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) will remain open during working hours on Saturday (September 26) and Sunday (September 27) too.

Further, residents can also submit pending property tax online by sitting at their homes. For submitting tax online, residents can visit the official website of the MC — mcludhiana.gov.in.

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MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar appealed to the residents to take maximum benefit and avail 10 per cent rebate on property tax. Funds collected were used for providing basic amenities to residents and for taking up development works in the city, he said.

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A 10 per cent rebate on payment of property tax for the current financial year can be availed, if the payment is done by September 30. No penalty is imposed on payment of tax from October 1 to December 31 while the department imposes a 10 per cent penalty on the payment of tax from January 1 to March 31. The penalty is increased to 20 per cent and 18 per cent annual interest is also imposed, if the residents fail to pay the tax for the current financial year by March 31.