Property tax: Avail benefit of one time settlement scheme by December 31

Ludhiana, December 19
As December 31 is the last date to pay pending property tax without penalty and interest under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, the Municipal Corporation authorities appealed to residents to avail benefits of the scheme at the earliest.
10 per cent rebate on water-sewer charges
The MC Commissioner said residents can also avail 10 per cent rebate on payment of water-sewer user charges for the current financial year (2023-24). The rebate can be availed on payment of these bills by December 31.
MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi also conducted a meeting with officials of the civic body at the MC’s Zone D office on Tuesday and issued directions to expedite the recovery of property tax and water-sewer user charges from the residents.
An MC official said after the announcement of the OTS scheme by the state government in September, over 64,000 property tax returns had already been received under it and
the civic body had generated revenue of around Rs 6.42 crore.
Under the one time settlement policy, the city residents could now pay the pending property tax in lump sum without penalty and interest by December 31, 2023, the official said.
Meanwhile, the MC Commissioner said residents could also avail 10 per cent rebate on payment of water-sewer user charges for the current financial year (2023-24). The rebate can be availed on payment of these bills by December 31.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 more opposition MPs suspended from Lok Sabha; total 143 opposition MPs suspended from Parliament so far
Thomas Chazhikadan of the Kerala Congress (Mani) and AM Arif...
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone