Property tax: Avail benefit of one time settlement scheme by December 31

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 19

As December 31 is the last date to pay pending property tax without penalty and interest under the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme, the Municipal Corporation authorities appealed to residents to avail benefits of the scheme at the earliest.

10 per cent rebate on water-sewer charges The MC Commissioner said residents can also avail 10 per cent rebate on payment of water-sewer user charges for the current financial year (2023-24). The rebate can be availed on payment of these bills by December 31.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi also conducted a meeting with officials of the civic body at the MC’s Zone D office on Tuesday and issued directions to expedite the recovery of property tax and water-sewer user charges from the residents.

An MC official said after the announcement of the OTS scheme by the state government in September, over 64,000 property tax returns had already been received under it and

the civic body had generated revenue of around Rs 6.42 crore.

Under the one time settlement policy, the city residents could now pay the pending property tax in lump sum without penalty and interest by December 31, 2023, the official said.

Meanwhile, the MC Commissioner said residents could also avail 10 per cent rebate on payment of water-sewer user charges for the current financial year (2023-24). The rebate can be availed on payment of these bills by December 31.

The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.