DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Ludhiana / Property tax: Avail max benefits of OTS scheme, locals told

Property tax: Avail max benefits of OTS scheme, locals told

Submit pending property tax without penalty, interest by July 31
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:17 AM Jul 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MC officials during a meeting at Sarabha Nagar on Friday.
Advertisement

With July 31 the last date to avail benefits of one time settlement (OTS) scheme notified by the state government for property tax, Municipal Corporation (MC) officials appealed to residents to avail maximum benefits of the scheme.

Advertisement

Under the policy, the residents can submit their pending property tax without any penalty/interest if lump sum payment of pending tax is made by July 31. Working on the directions of MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, Joint Commissioner Vineet Kumar held a meeting with the officials concerned at the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Friday and directed them to expedite the recovery of taxes/dues from the residents.

Zonal Commissioner (Zone A) Abhishek Sharma, Zonal Commissioner (Zone B) Neeraj Jain, Zonal Commissioner (Zone C) Gurpal Singh, Zonal Commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon and zonal superintendents (property tax) were among those present in the meeting.

Advertisement

The officials said the property tax had to be paid on a self-assessment basis every year. If the property owner fails to pay the same, a 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent annual interest on the pending amount were charged by the civic body.

Under the OTS policy, the residents could now submit the pending tax by July 31 without any penalty or interest.

Advertisement

The pending tax could be submitted at Suvidha Kendras situated in zonal offices of the civic body.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts