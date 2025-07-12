Property tax: Avail max benefits of OTS scheme, locals told

With July 31 the last date to avail benefits of one time settlement (OTS) scheme notified by the state government for property tax, Municipal Corporation (MC) officials appealed to residents to avail maximum benefits of the scheme.

Under the policy, the residents can submit their pending property tax without any penalty/interest if lump sum payment of pending tax is made by July 31. Working on the directions of MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, Joint Commissioner Vineet Kumar held a meeting with the officials concerned at the MC’s Zone D office in Sarabha Nagar on Friday and directed them to expedite the recovery of taxes/dues from the residents.

Zonal Commissioner (Zone A) Abhishek Sharma, Zonal Commissioner (Zone B) Neeraj Jain, Zonal Commissioner (Zone C) Gurpal Singh, Zonal Commissioner (Zone D) Jasdev Singh Sekhon and zonal superintendents (property tax) were among those present in the meeting.

The officials said the property tax had to be paid on a self-assessment basis every year. If the property owner fails to pay the same, a 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent annual interest on the pending amount were charged by the civic body.

Under the OTS policy, the residents could now submit the pending tax by July 31 without any penalty or interest.

The pending tax could be submitted at Suvidha Kendras situated in zonal offices of the civic body.