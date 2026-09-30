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Home / Ludhiana / Property tax: Last day to avail of 10% rebate

Property tax: Last day to avail of 10% rebate

To avoid long queues, residents can pay online at mcludhiana.gov.in

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:09 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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No penalty will be imposed on payment of tax till December 31. Ashwani Dhiman
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With Wednesday (September 30) last day to avail of 10 per cent rebate on payment of property tax for the current financial year (2026-27), Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar have appealed to Ludhiana residents to submit the pending tax on time and avail the rebate.

The residents can submit the pending property tax at zonal suvidha kendras of the civic body. For avoiding long queues at suvidha kendras, they can submit the tax online by visiting mcludhiana.gov.in.

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The residents can avail of a 10 per cent rebate on payment of property tax for the current financial year, if the payment is done by September 30. No penalty is imposed on payment of tax from October 1 to December 31 while the department imposes a 10 per cent penalty on payment of tax from January 1 to March 31. The penalty is increased to 20 per cent and 18 per cent annual interest is also imposed, if the residents fail to pay the tax for the current financial year by March 31.

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