Property tax: Last day to get 10% rebate today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 29

With September 30 (Saturday) being the last day to avail of a 10 per cent rebate on payment of property tax and water sewer user charges for the current financial year (2023-24), the Municipal Corporation (MC) has appealed residents to pay the tax by Saturday to avail of the same.

Heavy rush of taxpayers was witnessed at MC zonal suvidha kendras on Friday also. To facilitate the residents in submitting the tax with a 10 per cent rebate, the civic body has decided to keep the kendras open on Saturday too. These will remain open till 4 pm on Saturday.

Civic body officials said over 1 lakh property owners were yet to pay property tax for the current financial year.

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi said additional staff had been deputed to facilitate the residents as heavy rush was being witnessed at the zonal suvidha kendras.

The staff concerned of the property tax wing would also be present in offices to facilitate the public. The residents are urged to submit the tax for the current financial year (2023-24) by Saturday and get a 10 per cent rebate on payment of property tax and water-sewer user charges.

Under the one time settlement (OTS) policy floated by the state government for property tax recently, the residents can also pay the pending property tax of previous years without any interest and penalty by December 31, 2023.

The MC Commissioner said the residents could avoid standing in long queues and pay property tax online. They could visit the MC’s website — mcludhiana.gov.in to pay the same online.