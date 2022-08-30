Property Tax: Ludhiana MC offices open on Saturdays, last Sunday in September

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 29

Residents can deposit their property tax for the current financial year by September 30 and take benefit of 10 per cent rebate on it.

In view of public convenience and the Municipal Corporation’s financial condition, the civic body has decided to keep offices and suvidha centres in all four zones open on Saturdays and last Sunday in September.

MC Superintendent (for property tax) Vivek Verma said MC offices and suvidha centres would remain open on September 3, 10, 17 and 24 (Saturdays) and September 25 (Sunday) for collection of property tax.