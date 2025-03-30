DT
PT
property tax: Zonal Suvidha Kendras to stay open on March 30, 31

The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has appealed to the public to pay property tax and sewer bills on time (March 31) to avoid penalty. Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar inspected Suvidha Kendra in MC Zone A near Mata Rani Chowk...
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:49 AM Mar 30, 2025 IST
The Ludhiana Municipal Corporation (MC) has appealed to the public to pay property tax and sewer bills on time (March 31) to avoid penalty.

Senior Deputy Mayor Rakesh Prashar inspected Suvidha Kendra in MC Zone A near Mata Rani Chowk on Saturday to ensure hassle-free services for residents.

He said civic body had decided to keep Zonal Suvidha Kendras open on March 30 (Sunday) and March 31 (government holiday on Eid-ul-Fitr) from 9 am to 5 pm.

A 20 per cent penalty and 18 per cent annual interest would be imposed on residents if they fail to submit the property tax by March 31. The residents can also submit pending taxes by visiting www.mcludhiana.gov.in.

