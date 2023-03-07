Proposal sent to govt for funds for Bassian Kothi, says DC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 6

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik said said today that sincere efforts would be made to restore the pristine glory of the Maharaja Dalip Singh Memorial, commonly known as Bassian Kothi.

Accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Amit Kumar Panchal and SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli, Malik said Bassian Kothi was a more than 200-year-old monument of Sikh heritage, which was developed into a memorial in remembrance of late Maharaja Dalip Singh, the last Sikh Maharaja.

It was at Bassian Kothi where the Maharaja was kept in captivity after arrested by the Britishers in 1849 prior to his exile.

The Deputy Commissioner said a proposal had been forwarded to the government for funds so that the required work could be carried out. Besides, the CSR funds would also be utilised for maintenance and other works of the memorial.