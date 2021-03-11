Proposal to set up EV charging stations in Ludhiana awaits action

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 13

A proposal to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations has failed to see the light of day despite the soaring pollution levels in the industrial city.

Last year, 30 sites were shortlisted for charging two-wheelers and three-wheelers. The Municipal Corporation (MC) had identified 10 sites, while 20 other sites were marked by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA).

Some of the sites shortlisted included MC’s multi-level parking, MC’s Gill Road Zonal Office, Rose Garden parking and Hambran Road Fire Station, among others.

A city resident, Harpreet Singh, said: “Many people are enthusiastic to buy battery-run vehicles but there are only a few private charging stations. The government should set up charging stations in various parts of the city so that people are encouraged to use e-bikes,” he added.

Vinay Kansal, a hosiery manufacturer, said he was planning to buy e-bikes for his workers to transport raw material and finished goods but availability of only a few stations was the main hindrance to his plan. “If charging stations are opened in different parts of the city, especially industrial areas, I will buy e-bikes,” he said.

Aaditya Dachalwal, Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, said nothing concrete had been done regarding the proposal. “The Transport Department and a private company were to sign a memorandum but that never happened,” he added.

The plan for setting up the charging stations was under the National Clean Air Programme to promote EVs for a smoke-free environment.