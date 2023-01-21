Proposals for bio-CNG plant, traffic control system to be presented

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, January 20

In the meeting scheduled to be held on Saturday, the MC’s Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) is likely to take decisions on various proposals, including some major proposed development projects worth crores of rupees. One such major proposed project is the implementation of an adaptive traffic control system (ATCS) at 42 major junctions at an estimated cost of Rs 7.56 crore (Rs 18 lakh per junction), that is said to be required in the city that is encountering massive traffic congestions and jams. The proposed project is to be financed from funds available under the 15th Finance Commission and National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) and MC funds.

As per the proposal, the scope of the project will be the replacement of existing traffic lights with new brighter traffic lights along with the implementation of a centralised adaptive traffic control system (ATCS), controllers, traffic count cameras, junction boxes and network connectivity equipment. Under the project, traffic light timings would be adjusted according to traffic volume and the system can be controlled from the Municipal Control Centre at the MC’s Zone D, Sarabha Nagar.

42 traffic junctions proposed for project

The 42 proposed traffic junctions for the implementation of ATCS are Jagraon Bridge, Durga Mata Mandir, Bharat Nagar Chowk, DC Office Chowk, Bhai Bala Chowk, Kaka Marriage Palace Chowk, Malhar Road, PAU gate number 2, Gurdwara Sarabha Nagar Road, ESI Hospital, Dugri Chowk, Dugri Urban Estate Phase I Chowk, Dana Mandi Chowk, Janta Nagar, Pahwa Chowk, Vardhman Chowk, Police Colony Jamalpur, Veer Palace, Jamalpur Chowk, Dholewal Chowk, Manju Cinema Chowk, Vidhwakarma Chowk, Session Chowk, Dandi Swami, Haibowal Chowk, Kitchlu Nagar, PAU gate number 4, Mall Road, Hero Bakery Chowk, Saggu Chowk, Udham Singh Nagar near Meritorious School, Nehru Siddhant Kendra, Salem Tabri Chowk near subzi mandi, Salem Tabri near petrol pump, Under Dugri Bridge, Samrala Chowk, Gill Chowk, Mint Gumri Chowk, Pratap Chowk, Sunet Chowk on Ferozepur Road, Lodhi Club Road and Rajguru Nagar Chowk. If the F&CC gives its approval for the project, requisite steps would be taken regarding the project.

Other projects

The agenda of a total of 199 items are said to be presented before the panel on Saturday. As per information, other major proposals, which are part of the agenda, are the installation of a security surveillance system at the Ludhiana Court Complex, DC’s office, CP’s office and associated areas, installation of an automatic material recovery facility plant at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore for the handling of dry waste and bio-CNG plant at an estimated cost of Rs 36 crore.

Besides, proposals to dismantle the old bridge over the Buddha Nullah on Old GT Road near Chand Cinema at an estimated cost of Rs 1.13 crore, reconditioning of road along the nullah from Kundanpuri Bridge to Haibowal Bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 48 lakh under NCAP funds and installation of water tube wells in different areas, etc, to be presented before the panel. The F&CC can take its decision on a proposal to blacklist the contractors concerned for failing to complete the recarpeting work of Ishmeet Singh Road.