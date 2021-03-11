Proposed Textile Park near Sutlej: PAC members submit memo to Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 24

Demanding protection of the Sutlej and Mattewara forest from the proposed mega industrial (textile) park, a group of environmental activists associated with a public action committee (PAC) submitted a memorandum to Forest Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak. They also conducted a meeting with the minister at Mohali today.

Jaskirat Singh, a member of the public action committee to save the Mattewara forest and the Sutlej, said: “We requested the minister to save the Mattewara forest, Jaspal Kadar forest and Haidar Nagar and Salempur forests, which are all protected forests on the flood plain of the Sutlej from imminent disaster due to the mega textile park being planned in between them and touching them from various sides. All of these are flood plain forests and common heritage of Punjab.”

“Their survival depends on the survival of the flood plain itself which will get destroyed if the industry is allowed in that area. We requested the state government to move the mega textile park away from the Sutlej flood plain and Mattewara forest to another suitable location. The minister assured us that the matter will be raised before Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann,” he said.

They gave another memorandum highlighting that Punjab has little forest cover (only 3.67% against the required 33%). They demanded from the minister to take necessary steps for protecting and increasing the forest cover in the state.

Meanwhile, a member of the Buddha Nullah Task Force, Col JS Gill (retd), submitted a memorandum to the minister for instituting awards for achievers in the Forest Department. He raised the demand before the minister for expediting the establishment of the forest along the Buddha Nullah.