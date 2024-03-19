Prosthetic limbs distributed

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, March 18

Prosthetic limbs were today distributed to the needy by Bharat Vikas Parishad Shaheed Sukhdev Charitable Trust. As many as 38 persons were given prosthetic limbs like arms, legs, calipers, wheelchairs and hearing aids. Brij Bhushan Bansal, president of the trust, said that not only in Ludhiana but their trust is also organising camps in far off places to help those in need.

