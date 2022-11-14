 Protect water sources from plastic pollution, say environmental bodies : The Tribune India

Protect water sources from plastic pollution, say environmental bodies

Protect water sources from plastic pollution, say environmental bodies

Environmental activists protest against plastic pollution in Sidhwan Canal in Ludhiana. Himanshu Mahajan



Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 13

Many environmental organisations such as Naroa Punjab Manch, Public Action Committee (PAC), Action Group Against Plastic Pollution (AGAPP) and local residents of the area staged a protest against plastic pollution in Sidhwan Canal near Gill Bridge today, demanding strict implementation of the single use plastic ban from the government and Punjab.

They also demanded protection of drinking water sources of the entire state from the menace of plastic pollution.

Gurpreet Singh Palaha of the PAC said the Sidhwan Canal was full of plastic bags and toxic chemicals, making the water toxic. This water would soon be supplied to residents of Ludhiana through taps.

Jaskirat Singh of the Naroa Punjab Manch said the Punjab Pollution Control Board had failed to stop the usage of single-use plastic items by just saying that the same was being smuggled from outside Punjab. Even if it so, it is the responsibility of the state government to stop the smuggling.

Advocate Ravinder Arora of the Action Against Plastic Pollution (AGAP) said there was an abundant availability of plastic bags and other single-use plastics in cities and villages, which clearly shows that the plastic mafia is dominating and the government machinery was helpless in front of it.

President of the Council of Engineers Kapil Arora said earlier the state government had failed to turn the Buddha Nullah into a dariya. It had no clue how to tackle dung, sewage, industrial chemicals and plastic flowing into it. Now, it is seen that the Sidhawan Canal was also becoming a nullah.

He said if the government could not implement the ban imposed by itself, they would move the National Green Tribunal.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab government bans songs glorifying weapons; no public display of firearms, including on social media

2
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's father says have regained hope for justice after Punjab shifts top cops; to seek time from DGP, NIA

3
Sports

Sam Curran, Stokes star as England beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup

4
Brand Connect

As Binance Coin And Quant Lose Steam, Rocketize Attracts Dissatisfied Investors

5
Diaspora

Who is Indian-origin Nishad Singh, under scanner for crypto exchange FTX crash

6
Nation

61 kg gold worth Rs 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 7 held

7
Trending

Hyderabad law student 'beaten' up by hostel mates over 'religious remarks', 5 arrested after video goes viral

8
Brand Connect

Which Cryptocurrencies are safe? Only Bitcoin and Ethereum?

9
Punjab

Injuries reported after students from Kashmir, Bihar clash at engineering college in Moga

10
Entertainment

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik fans are confused: From divorce rumours to coming together in reality show

Don't Miss

View All
Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Poor students crack entrance, but unable to pay MBBS fee
Punjab

Poor students crack entrance in Punjab, but unable to pay MBBS fee

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage
Trending

Shoaib Malik cheated on Sania Mirza, says Pakistan media; star couple thinking of separation after 12 years of marriage

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers’ examination admit card; probe ordered
Nation

Sunny Leone picture used in Karnataka teachers' examination admit card; probe ordered

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally
Haryana

Haryana girls break glass ceiling, line up for Army rally

Top News

At G-20 summit, PM Modi to have extensive discussions with other leaders on reviving global growth, food, energy security, health

India’s G20 presidency to centre around theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’: PM Modi

India will officially assume the G20 presidency from Decembe...

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy

Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 businessmen in connection with money-laundering probe into Delhi Excise policy

The 2 are currently in jail after the CBI arrested them in t...

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

The Air Quality Index at 9am is 309


Cities

View All

‘Lift & loot’ gang busted in Bathinda

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Denied MCD ticket, former AAP councillor climbs atop tower

Strong winds sweep NCR, but air quality still 'very poor'

Murder accused on the run since 2018 arrested

Delhi to take call on lifting of ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers today

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

‘Run for a greener city’ at PAU

'Run for a greener city' at PAU

1 more contract virus in Ludhiana

Punjab Govt to spend Rs 15 cr to beautify Ludhiana city: Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Potholed Tajpur Road poses threat to commuters

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

1,300 take part in annual sports day at YPS, Patiala

1,300 take part in annual sports day at YPS, Patiala

Contractual instructors at Punjabi University seek job regularisation

Patiala's new bus stand to be ready by March-end

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

Residents lay siege to house of Chandigarh Mayor over water bills

Residents lay siege to house of Chandigarh Mayor over water bills

Chandigarh: Biomining work to start in a week

Panchkula administration suggests panel to end dumping site impasse

Thousands stranded in Chandigarh as Punjab buses go off road

Vector-borne diseases grip Chandigarh tricity; Panchkula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Abandoned buildings at agri focal points turn safe haven for addicts

Abandoned buildings at agricultural focal points in Amritsar turn safe haven for addicts

Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on road to recovery

2 traders attacked during robbery bid in Amritsar

Amritsar forgets Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his birth anniversary

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar