Protect water sources from plastic pollution, say environmental bodies

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 13

Many environmental organisations such as Naroa Punjab Manch, Public Action Committee (PAC), Action Group Against Plastic Pollution (AGAPP) and local residents of the area staged a protest against plastic pollution in Sidhwan Canal near Gill Bridge today, demanding strict implementation of the single use plastic ban from the government and Punjab.

They also demanded protection of drinking water sources of the entire state from the menace of plastic pollution.

Gurpreet Singh Palaha of the PAC said the Sidhwan Canal was full of plastic bags and toxic chemicals, making the water toxic. This water would soon be supplied to residents of Ludhiana through taps.

Jaskirat Singh of the Naroa Punjab Manch said the Punjab Pollution Control Board had failed to stop the usage of single-use plastic items by just saying that the same was being smuggled from outside Punjab. Even if it so, it is the responsibility of the state government to stop the smuggling.

Advocate Ravinder Arora of the Action Against Plastic Pollution (AGAP) said there was an abundant availability of plastic bags and other single-use plastics in cities and villages, which clearly shows that the plastic mafia is dominating and the government machinery was helpless in front of it.

President of the Council of Engineers Kapil Arora said earlier the state government had failed to turn the Buddha Nullah into a dariya. It had no clue how to tackle dung, sewage, industrial chemicals and plastic flowing into it. Now, it is seen that the Sidhawan Canal was also becoming a nullah.

He said if the government could not implement the ban imposed by itself, they would move the National Green Tribunal.