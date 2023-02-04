Protest against coloniser in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, February 3
A group of persons, including tipper owners and land owners, staged a protest at Dana Mandi near Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana against a coloniser for allegedly cheating them.
The protesters alleged that the coloniser and his son were developing colonies in an illegal manner. They said that he did not even pay pending payments to those persons whose land was purchased by him.
The protesters demanded strict action by the administration in the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to inaugurate India's largest helicopter production facility in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Monday
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and senior officials of the M...
A day after being suspended from Congress, Patiala MP Preneet Kaur says ‘I derive my strength from people, rest is secondary’
Preneet Kaur is accused of helping the BJP in the northern s...
Sikh boy asked to remove turban during football match in Spain
According to a FIFA ruling, men football players can wear tu...
'Bole re papihara' singer Vani Jayaram dies at 77
Was living alone at a downtown apartment in Chennai
CM Bhagwant Mann reaches out to Ravidassia community; flags off Shobha Yatra in Jalandhar
Says the message of equality was propagated by Guru Ravidass...