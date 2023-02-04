Protest against coloniser in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 3

A group of persons, including tipper owners and land owners, staged a protest at Dana Mandi near Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana against a coloniser for allegedly cheating them.

The protesters alleged that the coloniser and his son were developing colonies in an illegal manner. They said that he did not even pay pending payments to those persons whose land was purchased by him.

The protesters demanded strict action by the administration in the matter.