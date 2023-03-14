Protest against drug menace, gangsters

Ludhiana, March 13
Members of the Valamiki Sevak Sangh (VSS) carried out a protest march from Bharat Nagar Chowk Ludhiana to the office of Police Commissioner against the drug menace and gang wars in Punjab.
They also staged a protest outside the Commissioner of Police’s office. The protestors led by Vicky Sahota and others alleged that the government and police failed to provide the relief from drug menace and gangsters.
