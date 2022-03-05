Protest against Ludhiana Municipal Corporation for not enforcing ban on plastic bags

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 4

Members of the Action Group Against Plastic Pollution (AGAPP) in collaboration with Sahanu Jain from Eco Mela, a city-based NGO, held their 11th weekly protest here on Friday outside the Municipal Corporation’s Zone D Office, Sarabha Nagar. Activists of the AGAPP and Eco Mela raised slogans, demanding enforcement of the complete ban on plastic carry bags.

The protesters said they had submitted a letter and reminders to the Commissioner, but there was no response. “We have been demanding from the Municipal Corporation to disclose what steps it has taken to enforce the ban on polythene bags and other single-use plastics as per the state government’s orders issued in 2016. The MC has failed to enforce ban on plastic carry bags,” they added.

Mohinder Singh Sekhon, a city-based activist, called on passers-by to hold their representatives accountable. He said, “Significant public pressure is the only tool in our arsenal that can bring change. We need to save lives of our children and grandchildren by ridding Punjab of the disease called plastic pollution.” —