Protest against MC over unsafe buildings

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 13

Members of the Shri Hindu Takht Punjab staged a protest at MC’s Zone D office on Thursday over its failure to take action against unsafe buildings. The members said that there were many unsafe buildings in the city.

One of its members Varun Mehta alleged that the MC had issued a notice to the owner of an unsafe building in the city last year but no action was taken in this regard to date. He further alleged that this unsafe building was on the verge of collapse. Meanwhile, Municipal Town Planner assured the protesters that requisite action would be taken in this regard.