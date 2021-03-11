Protest against MC over water scarcity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 12

As the Municipal Corporation failed to fix the water supply fault amid rising temperature these days, residents once again staged a protest by blocking traffic movement on Tajpur Road on Thursday.

The residents have complained to the MC authorities and MLA from Ludhiana East but the water supply fault is yet to be fixed.

The protesting residents said they are forced to pay Rs 700 per water tanker as the Municipal Corporation even failed to arrange water through its tankers during these scorching days of summer.

Roopam Sethi, a resident, said there has been no water supply in the area for the past week. Thus, they have been left to suffer. She said frequent power cuts are also being imposed in their area.

Another resident said, “There is no water in our houses. Our complaints to the MC are falling on deaf ears. During these hot summer days, the civic body failed to fix the water supply fault due to which we are forced to stage the protest. A water tubewell has been lying defunct for the past four months but it is not being repaired or replaced.”

On the other hand, Superintending Engineer (O&M Cell), MC, Rajinder Singh said the water supply got disrupted due to power cuts. Whenever a power cut is imposed, tubewells stop functioning. There is no power backup facility.

Rajinder Singh said tubewell operators have been directed that once the power supply is restored, the water tubewells should be operated as long as the power remained off during the power cut.

He said they have floated tenders to install a new tubewell in place of the defunct tubewell.