DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Ludhiana / Protest against Pahalgam attack

Protest against Pahalgam attack

In protest against the Pahalgam incident, the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, along with a group of traders, observed ‘Black Day’ today by tying black bands. The traders said that there would be no trading with Pakistan. The mandal was led...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In protest against the Pahalgam incident, the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, along with a group of traders, observed ‘Black Day’ today by tying black bands. The traders said that there would be no trading with Pakistan.

The mandal was led by state general secretary Sunil Mehra, district secretary Ayush Agrawal and BJP leader Harkesh Mittal. They appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to capture the terrorists, who killed 26 innocent persons. The trade leaders said that no amount of condemnation was enough for this heinous attack as it had wounded millions of hearts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper