Protest against Pahalgam attack

In protest against the Pahalgam incident, the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, along with a group of traders, observed ‘Black Day’ today by tying black bands. The traders said that there would be no trading with Pakistan.

The mandal was led by state general secretary Sunil Mehra, district secretary Ayush Agrawal and BJP leader Harkesh Mittal. They appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to capture the terrorists, who killed 26 innocent persons. The trade leaders said that no amount of condemnation was enough for this heinous attack as it had wounded millions of hearts.