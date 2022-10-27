Protest against 'police torture'

Ludhiana, October 26
A man alleged torture of his son by a policeman held protest outside the Police Division 7 on Wednesday. The protest lasted for an hour and was lifted after the SHO assured of a probe.
Gurjant Singh, a resident of Tajpur Road, said on Tuesday that his son had scuffle with some boys over bursting crackers in the street . After police were informed, his son and other boys were taken to the Tajpur police post where my son was beaten up by ASI rank officer, Gurjant alleged. “My son suffered some injuries and his medical examination was also done. We had gone to hold protest outside the Tajpur police post but the SHO, Police Division 7, had called us at the police station and assured us that action would be taken after probe report. Tomorrow, the SHO has called both the parties for talk but we only want action against the errant ASI. If action is not taken we will again hold dharna against the police,”said Gurjant.
