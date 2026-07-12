Protest at Ladhowal Toll Plaza disrupts traffic on Ludhiana-Jalandhar Highway

Traffic on the Ludhiana-Jalandhar national highway was disrupted on Sunday as members of some Sikh organisations staged a protest at the Ladhowal Toll Plaza over allegations that a YouTuber hurt religious sentiments.

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The protesters halted the toll collection and announced free passage. They also blocked a part of the highway, resulting in a traffic jam that stretched to nearly two kilometres, leaving commuters stranded for about five hours.

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Protesters claimed that police had made no arrests despite the issue surfacing 25 days ago.

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Additional DCP Ramandeep Bhullar said that after long discussions with the protesters, they ended their agitation after almost five hours.

The traffic was plying normally now, police said.