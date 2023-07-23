Protest held in solidarity with Manipur victims

Ludhiana, July 22
In view of the tragic events in Manipur and Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification, activists of the Desh Bhagat Memorial Society today protested in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi by tying white strips on their faces.
The organisation’s Punjab president, Krishan Kumar Bawa, who is also the coordinator of the Kul Hind Congress, said, “The future of the country needs to be saved from the communal BJP. The behaviour of the BJP government at the Centre with Rahul Gandhi and sexual assault of women in Manipur is tarnishing the image of the Indian democracy.”
