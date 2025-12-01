DT
Protest in Malerkotla against Bihar CM over niqab incident

Protest in Malerkotla against Bihar CM over niqab incident

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Mandi Ahmedgarh, Updated At : 12:06 AM Dec 24, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Protesters, led by Punjab Minority Commission member Nadim Anwar Khan present a memorandum to DRO Mandeep Kaur in Malerkotla.
Office bearers and activists of various outfits working for rights and freedom of women organised a protest against the niqab incident involving Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The protesters, led by Punjab Minority Commission member Nadeem Anwar Khan, handed over a memorandum to the President through district administration.

The activists organised a protest rally under the banner of Istri Bhalai Manch and raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Centre and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The speakers at the rally, including Nadim Anwar and Manjit Kaur, alleged that Nitish had tarnished the image of mankind by insulting women by pulling down a niqab from the face of a Muslim woman during a public function.

As a video showing Nitish incident did rounds on social media platforms, the protesters said India’s esteem had come on stake across the world.

The protestors, via a communication addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, demanded that an impartial and high-level inquiry be conducted into the incident and legal action be taken against Nitish, if necessary, according to provisions of the Constitution. The protesters urged that Nitish Kumar should be asked to apologise publicly for showing gross respect to women in general and Muslim women in particular.

The protesters said the government should take proactive measures to check such incidents and ensure protection of fundamental rights of women regarding their cultural, social and religious freedom.

Memorandums were also presented in the name of Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gagan Ajit Singh and Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidkey.

