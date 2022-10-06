Protest outside Cong councillor's residence in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 5

A day after Municipal Corporation’s General House meeting wherein Congress councillor Mamta Ashu had sought action against officials responsible for alleged discrepancies in previous lists of contractual safai karamcharis and sewer men, a group of persons, including, ‘sanitation workers’, protested outside her residence here on Wednesday.

The protesters alleged that Mamta Ashu had opposed proposals to regularise safai karamcharis and sewer men. However, Ashu made it clear that she had never opposed any such proposal.

When the protesters, who were raising slogans against Mamta Ashu, were moving towards her residence, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu met them midway and made efforts to pacify them.

The protesters had planned to dump waste outside Ashu’s residence but after Mayor’s intervention, they refrained from doing so.

Sandhu said he made protesters understand that Ashu did not oppose resolutions for regularisation of jobs of contractual employees. In fact, Ashu had sought action against officials responsible for discrepancies in the previous lists of contractual safai karamcharis and sewer men, he said.

As per the information, the names of 88 employees, who had died, were absent from duty or left jobs, were included in previous lists. Later, their names were removed after verification.

Mayor Sandhu said, “Due to some confusion, some persons had gathered to protest today. When protesters were made aware of the fact that Mamta Ashu did not oppose regularisation of contractual employees, they then raised slogans in her favour and ended their protest.”

Councillor Mamta Ashu said, “Actually, there were differences in previous and new lists. Earlier, names of dead persons or those, who left jobs, were added in lists. That’s why I demanded action against officials responsible for the same. Jobs of contractual safai karamcharis and sewer men should be regularised.”

Meanwhile, MP Ravneet Singh Bittu and councillor Baljinder Singh Bunty also reached the protest site to support Mamta Ashu.

It is required to mention that there were heated arguments between MLA Gurpreet Gogi and Mamta Ashu during the MC’s General House meeting on Tuesday. When Ashu sought action against officials responsible for discrepancies in previous lists during the House meeting, Gogi accused her of opposing resolutions to regularise jobs of contractual sewer men and safai karamcharis. The MC House had approved these resolutions.