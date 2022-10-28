Protest over 'police inaction' against drug smuggler

Ludhiana, October 27
Several residents of Machhiwara today held a protest outside the office of the DSP, Samrala, alleging police inaction against a drug smuggler.
Gursharan Kaur, a resident of Machhiwara, said notorious smuggler Jassi was her neighbour. He was facing several cases of drug smuggling. Despite his presence at his house, the police did not take any step to arrest him, she alleged.
“We have been informing the Machhiwara police about the presence of the smuggler at his house but the police are not paying heed. Today, we protested outside the Samrala DSP’s office to seek the arrest of the accused,” Kaur said.
She alleged that he had been uploading videos on social media, holding us responsible if he committed suicide.
Later in the evening, Samrala DSP Waryam Singh visited the house of Gursharan Kaur at Machhiwara.
Another protester, Gurdeep Singh, said the Khanna SSP was also apprised of the matter. If the police did not arrest the smuggler, they would file a petition in the court with evidence about the presence of the smuggler at his house.
Waryam Singh assured the protesters that the smuggler would be arrested soon.
