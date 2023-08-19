Protest over scarcity of drinking water

Kuldip Bhatia

Ludhiana, August 18

Hundreds of residents of Pandher Kheri village in the district held a protest outside the Rural Water Supply and Sanitation office here over the scarcity of drinking water.

The protesters, who were led by activists of the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan), said the problem has been persisting for over one year due to faulty water tank and bore well.

Several BKU leaders, including general secretary Sudagar Singh Ghudani, Manohar Singh Soni, Devinder Singh Sirthala, Balwant Singh Ghudani, Lakhbir Singh Pandher, joined the protest. The leaders said that the villagers were suffering due to the ‘negligence’ on part of the officials of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department.

The angry activists laid a siege to the office of the Executive Engineer and threatened to continue the protest till the officials announced a date-bound programme for repair (or re-sinking, if required) of the bore well and alternative arrangements for the supply of drinking water until complete restoration.

Officials gave an undertaking to restore water supply to the area as soon as possible and urged the residents to suspend the agitation till then.