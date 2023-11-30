Protest to shift solid waste dump

Mandi Ahmedgarh, November 29

Solid waste management remains a challenge for the authorities at the local municipal council. Residents of Ward 10 have now girded up to shift a dump that had been designated for the segregation of litter collected from domestic and commercial units of the town. Its proximity to a temple, gaushala and crematorium has compounded the issue as residents are forced to inhale hazardous vapours emanating from the dump.

The authorities too feel sandwiched as segregation of solid waste has been made mandatory under the Swachh Bharat Mission while the residents have been interrupting the dumping of solid waste here for over a week.

Residents led by Congress leader Sajid Khan staged a dharna near the dump and prevented sanitation workers from dumping solid waste here today.

Executive officer (municipal council) Amandeep Singh had to face the ire of the protesting residents when he visited the spot. Residents alleged that the authorities had not bothered considering their request to shift the dump to some deserted place for over three years. They alleged that some children had fallen ill when sanitary workers had dumped carcasses of dogs here.

Sajid Khan alleged that a councillor and his supporters had manhandled him when he was discussing the problems of the residents with the civic body officers.

Justifying demands raised by the residents, municipal council’s acting president Kamaljit Singh Ubhi said civic body officials led by EO Amandeep Singh had persuaded the protestors to end the dharna by assuring them that the dump would soon be shifted from here after making alternative arrangements.

