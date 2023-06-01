Protester threatens to immolate self if demands not met

Ludhiana, May 31
Sewermen Safai Karamcharis Sangharsh Committee members organised a gate rally today in Zone A of the MC to express their dissatisfaction with the MC and the government’s alleged failure to fulfil their demands.
Vikki Sahota, a member of the union, said if the administration did not meet the committee’s demands, he would immolation himself in the coming days by pouring kerosene on himself.
Senior committee member Vijay Danav said it had been seven months since sanitation workers were officially employed but many of their wages had still not been disbursed. They sought immediate release of the salaries of remaining employees and demanded the regularisation of jobs for contractual employees above the age of 42.
On Friday, MC officials had said that the process of crediting the full salary (Rs 18,000 per month) of regularised workers has already been commenced.
