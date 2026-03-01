DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Protesters block Ferozepur Road over police inaction, commuters stranded in Ludhiana

Protesters block Ferozepur Road over police inaction, commuters stranded in Ludhiana

hit-and-run case

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:26 AM Mar 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Protesters sit on a dharna outside Medicity Hospital on Ferozepur Road in Ludhiana. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
Advertisement

Vehicular traffic on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road remained suspended for over two hours causing harassment to commuters including government officials, serious patients heading towards hospitals for treatment and passengers of public transport buses.

Advertisement

The protesters demanded immediate action against the owner/driver of an Innova that allegedly ran over a woman from Baddowal village, a security guard at a nearby hospital, on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Surinder Kaur of Baddowal. Upset over the harassment, some commuters argued heatedly with protesters and police urging them to end the dharna.

Advertisement

The protest lifted after two hours when organisers received assurances of prompt suspect identification and strict action.

Advertisement

Four days after Surinder Kaur died after being run over by an Innova SUV Ludhiana Ferozepur Road on Thursday, kin of the deceased blocked traffic and organized a dharna near MBD Mall to protest against alleged inaction against the suspect who ran away after hitting the victim on Thursday.

Hundreds in private and government vehicles of all types remained stranded for two hours as protesters insisted on continuing until strict measures against the driver/owner.

Advertisement

Police personnel, who were trying to persuade the protestors to lift the dharna, said a probe had already been initiated on the basis of information provided by kin of the deceased Surinder Kaur (48) of Baddowal village. Kaur worked as a security guard at a nearby multispecialty hospital and was hit by an unknown Innova car when she was crossing the road to return to her home in the evening.

Hardip Singh, a relative of the deceased, said police had failed to trace the vehicle owner despite family-provided registration and first-owner details. The family claimed to hold CCTV footage of the fatal accident.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts