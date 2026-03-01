Protesters block Ferozepur Road over police inaction, commuters stranded in Ludhiana

Vehicular traffic on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road remained suspended for over two hours causing harassment to commuters including government officials, serious patients heading towards hospitals for treatment and passengers of public transport buses.

Advertisement

The protesters demanded immediate action against the owner/driver of an Innova that allegedly ran over a woman from Baddowal village, a security guard at a nearby hospital, on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Surinder Kaur of Baddowal. Upset over the harassment, some commuters argued heatedly with protesters and police urging them to end the dharna.

Advertisement

The protest lifted after two hours when organisers received assurances of prompt suspect identification and strict action.

Advertisement

Four days after Surinder Kaur died after being run over by an Innova SUV Ludhiana Ferozepur Road on Thursday, kin of the deceased blocked traffic and organized a dharna near MBD Mall to protest against alleged inaction against the suspect who ran away after hitting the victim on Thursday.

Hundreds in private and government vehicles of all types remained stranded for two hours as protesters insisted on continuing until strict measures against the driver/owner.

Advertisement

Police personnel, who were trying to persuade the protestors to lift the dharna, said a probe had already been initiated on the basis of information provided by kin of the deceased Surinder Kaur (48) of Baddowal village. Kaur worked as a security guard at a nearby multispecialty hospital and was hit by an unknown Innova car when she was crossing the road to return to her home in the evening.

Hardip Singh, a relative of the deceased, said police had failed to trace the vehicle owner despite family-provided registration and first-owner details. The family claimed to hold CCTV footage of the fatal accident.