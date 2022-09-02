Protesters stall traffic for 2 hrs over irregular supply of power

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 1
Farmers of the Dehlon block stage a protest over irregular power supply in the region. The protesters stalled vehicular traffic for around 2-hours near Alamgir Grid to air their anguish against Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) officials.
They alleged that farmers were not getting regular power supply, which was hampering irrigation of fields.
Palwinder Singh Pinda, a farmer leader of Rurka village, said, “We have been regularly facing this problem and despite approaching PSPCL authorities on numerous occasions to raise the issue, our requests for regular supply have fallen on deaf ears.” Many farmers alleged that many paddy cultivators had taken loans so any dip in yield will make things worse for them.
The blockade was lifted after the protesters were assured of 8-hour regular power supply in future.
