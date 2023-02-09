Protesting employees seek OPS

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 8

Demanding the restoration of old pension scheme (OPS), members of the Ludhiana unit of Purani Pension Bahali Sangharsh Committee Punjab staged a protest against the Punjab Government outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Wednesday. The employees associated with the committee blamed the AAP government for failing to meet the promises which were made before the last assembly elections. They also burnt an effigy of the state government.

District convener of the committee, Gurdeep Singh Cheema alleged that they were dissatisfied with an incomplete notification issued by the government for the restoration of old pension scheme. He said they would continue the struggle until a proper notification as per their demand for restoration of the old pension scheme was issued. A protest will be held in the Dhuri constituency on February 26, he said.