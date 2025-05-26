DT
Protesting Ludhiana MC employees create ruckus outside office

Protesting Ludhiana MC employees create ruckus outside office

Safai Karamchari Sanghash Committee members stage protest demanding job regularisation
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 02:26 PM May 26, 2025 IST
Glass door shattered.
A ruckus was created outside the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation’s (MC) Zone D office on Monday when employees of the Safai Karamchari Sanghash Committee staged a protest demanding the regularisation of their jobs.

As the protestors, led by Vicky Sahota, attempted to enter the premises, they were stopped by police deployed at the main gate. This led to a scuffle, during which the main glass door and several windows at the office entrance were damaged.

Few protesters have been arrested by the police, and an investigation is going on.

The situation created panic among employees and visitors inside the office. The protestors raised slogans against the government. Despite the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct due to the upcoming Ludhiana West constituency bypoll, the protest turned unruly.

“Some employees have become overage waiting for permanent appointments,” said Sahota.

He added that the protest will continue and will be extended to MC offices in Zones A, B and C in the coming days.

