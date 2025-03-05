DT
Home / Ludhiana / Protesting tehsildars join back as govt acts tough

Protesting tehsildars join back as govt acts tough

Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
A less number of people than usual visited sub-registrar offices in Ludhiana due to strike by tehsildars on Tuesday. Inderjeet Verma
Giving two hoots to the strike call given by tehsildars across the state, taking stern action, Deputy Commissioner Jitendra Jorwal deputed 15 staff members, including superintendents and kanungos, to do the needful at sub-registrar offices on Tuesday.

Realising that the state government was in no mood to succumb to the pressure tactics, the tehsildars finally joined back their duties in the evening.

At the same time, following instructions by the DC, the new employees started their work at the offices so that visitors did not face any difficulty at the sub-registrar offices.

One of the visitors who went to get registries done at the west-sub registrar office said new IDs were made of the new staff and the work did not suffer much on Tuesday. He said on Monday, many visitors had to go empty-handed due to the striking staff.

“We had already deputed 15 employees to do the needful in all offices after tehsildars had given a call for strike. The IDs of the other staff were also made but in the evening itself, the tehsildars had joined back duties”, said Jorwal.

Meanwhile, the staff who were issued the orders to perform duties in the absence of the tehsildars included Rajesh Kumar (East), Harwinder Singh (West), Varun Chabra (Central), Harjinder Kaur (Samrala), Bikram Pal (Jagraon), Sarabjit Singh (Raikot), Kuldeep Kumar Sharma (Payal), Harminder Kaur (Khanna), Rajinder Singh (Mullanpur Dakha), Paramjit Singh (Koom Kalan), Baljit Singh (Dehlon), Ranjit Singh (Sidhwan Bet), Jaswant Singh (Maloud), Jaspreet Singh (Macchiwara) and Varun Kumar (Sahnewal).

On a call given by the state body of tehsildars, the officials had called for a statewide strike call on Monday, which would be continued till Friday as action was taken against an official in the state by the Vigilance Department. Since Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan had issued strict warning to the striking officials, the latter rejoined duties in many districts.

