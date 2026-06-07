Protesting worker’s arrest, Cong ‘fails’ to unite cadres

Again, divisions within the Congress came to the fore in its district unit. On Saturday, when the state unit of the party gave a call for protests across Punjab against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government by symbolically disassembling brooms, local leaders seemed divided in their response.

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While Congress workers and leaders in the Ludhiana East and Central constituencies held demonstrations, no such protest was organised in other constituencies, indicating lack of unity in the district unit. Though none of the leaders was vocal about the division, it was evident from the fact that the call given by PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring for protests was not approved by all party leaders.

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The Congress had announced the unique protest to oppose the detention of a party worker for allegedly “disrespecting” AAP election symbol “broom” in Hoshiarpur’s Tanda.

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The party leadership decided to replicate the act across the state as a symbolic protest against the ruling AAP for their failure in curbing law and order, providing safety to minor girls, controlling gang wars, etc.

District Congress Committee president Sanjay Talwar said demonstrations were held in Ludhiana in line with the party’s call. However, senior leaders, including Bharat Bhushan Ashu in Ludhiana West and Rakesh Pandey in Ludhiana North, did not organise any protest in their respective constituencies.

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“Congress leaders and workers held protests in various districts of Punjab. Broom bristles were scattered to give a symbolic message that the ruling party is heading towards a similar fate in the 2027 Assembly elections,” he said.

A Congress leader, requesting anonymity, said the party again seemed divided on the issue.

“While some leaders came forward and organised protests, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Rakesh Pandey stayed away. With the Assembly elections drawing closer, the divide within the cadre is becoming increasingly visible,” the leader said.

Despite attempts, Ashu and Simarjit Singh Bains were not available for comments.