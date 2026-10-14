DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Protests across Punjab from tomorrow over ‘brutal’ Delhi Police crackdown

Protests across Punjab from tomorrow over ‘brutal’ Delhi Police crackdown

Agitation in Ludhiana on October 17

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:49 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Activists of the Anti-Fascist Front have announced rallies and protests at district headquarters across Punjab from October 15 to 18 against the alleged brutal crackdown by the police and paramilitary forces on peaceful protesters in New Delhi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the front’s state leaders Rattan Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh Jamarai, Darshan Khatkar, Kulwinder Singh Waraich, Rajbinder Rana and Gulzar Singh Bhumbli alleged that protesters were assaulted and manhandled on October 10 and 11 while demonstrating against the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Advertisement

The activists also alleged that RSS-backed elements assaulted protesters, particularly women.

Advertisement

The protests will be held in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Kapurthala and Faridkot on October 15; Moga, Sangrur, Patiala and Sri Muktsar Sahib on October 16; Fazilka, Nawanshahr, Gurdaspur and Ludhiana on October 17; and Barnala, Bathinda, Mansa, Rupnagar, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur and Mohali on October 18.

The front demanded the dismissal and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, an immediate halt to the SIR exercise and restoration of deleted votes.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts