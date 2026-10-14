Protests across Punjab from tomorrow over ‘brutal’ Delhi Police crackdown

Activists of the Anti-Fascist Front have announced rallies and protests at district headquarters across Punjab from October 15 to 18 against the alleged brutal crackdown by the police and paramilitary forces on peaceful protesters in New Delhi during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the front’s state leaders Rattan Singh Randhawa, Pargat Singh Jamarai, Darshan Khatkar, Kulwinder Singh Waraich, Rajbinder Rana and Gulzar Singh Bhumbli alleged that protesters were assaulted and manhandled on October 10 and 11 while demonstrating against the Election Commission of India’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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The activists also alleged that RSS-backed elements assaulted protesters, particularly women.

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The protests will be held in Jalandhar, Amritsar, Kapurthala and Faridkot on October 15; Moga, Sangrur, Patiala and Sri Muktsar Sahib on October 16; Fazilka, Nawanshahr, Gurdaspur and Ludhiana on October 17; and Barnala, Bathinda, Mansa, Rupnagar, Tarn Taran, Hoshiarpur and Mohali on October 18.

The front demanded the dismissal and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, an immediate halt to the SIR exercise and restoration of deleted votes.