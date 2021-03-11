Protests against Nupur Sharma, Naveen Jindal erupt in Ludhiana over remarks on Prophet

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, June 10

Demanding action against suspended BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal over their alleged remarks against Prophet Muhammad, members of the Muslim community, led by Shahi Imam Mohammed Usman Rehmani, held a protest and burnt their effigies after offering Friday prayers at Jama Masjid here.

Usmani claimed that similar protests to demand immediate arrest of the culprits, were held in various cities and towns across the state.

“It is shameful that the government action against the offenders is confined to registration of cases and no follow up action has been taken so far,” said the Imam.

A memorandum being submitted to Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh.

He said the Prophet and Islam had taught every Muslim to have equal respect for all religions and to co-exist in a peaceful manner. “We ought to love our fellow countrymen and show due respects for religious feelings of everyone,” he added.

Usmani asserted that politics of hate never had a long life and people were smart enough to see through the lies and canards spread by such mischievous elements.

Similar protest in Mandi Ahmedgarh

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Hundreds of people took to the streets at various places in the region on Friday, protesting against the controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad.

Though the administration led by SDM Harbans Singh and DSP Harvinder Singh Cheema had informed the protesters of registration of an FIR against Sharma by the Delhi police, they insisted on registration of cases at local police station too. Jindal has also been named in the FIR.

Addressing gatherings at Dehliz Road Ahmedgarh and Khazur Wali Gali at Raikot, members of Muslim community threatened to launch struggle in case their demand to arrest Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal was not accepted.

“Unfortunately, the government has failed to protect fundamental rights of members of minority communities, including Muslims, who wanted to follow tenets of Islam and live peacefully,” said Kari Mohammad Furqan.

Activists of Muslim Welfare Society Raikot organised a protest rally at Khazur Wali Gali and handed over a memorandum to SDM Raikot Gurvir Singh Kohli.

