Protests held against Manipur violence

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 25

Office-bearers and activists of various social and trade organisations of the area today held protests, condemning the heinous acts of violence perpetrated against the people of Kuki community in Manipur.

Besides organising marches, the protesters also burnt effigies of the Union Government at some places. The protesters said the recent incident in which two Kuki women were paraded naked and gang raped has outraged the nation and Indians settled across the world.

“We denounce such culpable acts that violate the basic principles of humanity and dignity. Unfortunately our national leaders have been trying to shield the violators,” said All India Kisan Sabha leaders Baldev Singh Latala and Jagraj Singh Maherna.

The protesters urged the Centre and relevant authorities such as the NHRC, NCW and NCM to take suo moto cognizance of the matter, intervene and constitute a n inquiry commission to investigate the Manipur violence.

#Mandi #Manipur