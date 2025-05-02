Protests held in Mandi Ahmedgarh

Members of the Aam Aadmi Party organised events in their respective localities to protest against the Bhakra Beas Management Board’s decision to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana.

Effigies of the Union Government were also burnt.

Addressing a gathering at Guru Teg Bahadur Chowk at Ahmedgarh, District Planning Board Chairman Saqib Ali Khan Raja slammed the Centre for interfering in the matters of the BBMB.