‘Protests not allowed on campus’: Ludhiana college management chargesheets 6 teachers

The standoff between the Arya College management and protesting teachers has intensified as the committee issued chargesheets to six of the faculty members. The faculty members are protesting to press for their pending demands, the most prominent of them being a permanent principal.

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While the teachers maintained their protest has been “silent and peaceful”, the management accused them of violating rules by staging demonstrations on the college premises and disturbing the institution’s decorum.

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Of the six teachers who received chargesheets, one was set to retire on Monday. The college staff said him getting a chargesheet was “unfair”.

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“We have a democratic right to protest, and we were doing it peacefully. Since the management is trying to suppress our voice, we tied a black cloth on our mouths as a mark of protest and sat outside the college premises today,” said one of the protesting teachers.

The college management, however, maintained that the protests were in violation of the rules.

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Gaurav Sareen, secretary, Arya College Managing Committee, said that according to rules, teachers can’t hold protests and demonstrations within the college premises as it causes disturbances and distracts the students from their studies.

The Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) condemned the chargesheets.

“Such action is regrettable and amounts to an attempt to intimidate and silence teachers who are exercising their democratic and professional rights,” said Dr. Varun Goel, executive member, PCCTU. Instead of addressing their genuine concerns through dialogue, issuing chargesheets appears to be an attempt to silence them, he added.

“The PCCTU strongly condemns any action that seeks to victimise teachers for raising institutional and academic issues through peaceful democratic means,” said Chamkaur Singh, executive member, PCCTU.

“Democratic protest is a right, not misconduct. Teachers can’t be threatened, silenced or victimised for speaking up for transparency, accountability and the academic interests of the institution,” said Robin Kumar, district president, Nawanshahr, PCCTU.

The key demands raised by the protesting teachers also include the issuance of a seniority list, retirement benefits in line with the University Grants Commission (UGC) 7th Pay Commission and a master timetable as per directives of the Directorate of Public Instruction Colleges.