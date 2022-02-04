Provide details of suspicious transactions, bank officials told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 3

With a view to getting information of suspicious transactions as per guidelines of the Election Commission (EC), expenditure observers today directed bank officials to provide details of suspicious transactions during the elections.

A meeting in this regard was held at Punjab Agricultural University, here, which was attended by expenditure observers Avijit Mishra (IRS), Abhijit Kundu (IRS), Amit Kumar Sharma (IRS), Swati Shahi (IP&TAFS), Alka Gautam (IRS), Additional District Election Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Rahul Chaba, besides representatives of all public sector, private sector, cooperative and rural/gramin banks of the district.

The observers asked them to report any unusual and suspicious cash withdrawal or deposit of cash in accounts exceeding Rs 1 lakh during the election process, without any such instance of deposit or withdrawal during the past two months. Any withdrawal of cash and deposit of cash exceeding Rs 1 lakh in the account of political party during the election process, besides any other suspicious cash transactions, which might be used for bribing the elections, should be reported, they added.

The information on cash deposit or withdrawals of over Rs 10 lakh was also to be reported for onward submission to nodal officers of the Income Tax Department for necessary action under the income tax law, said the observers, adding that these instructions had already been circulated to all branches of banks in Ludhiana district so that necessary compliance could be ensured.