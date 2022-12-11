Provide insurance for all crops: Ajmer Singh Lakhowal to Centre

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 10

Members of the Bharti Kisan Union Punjab (Lakhowal) announced that as per the decision taken by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, warning letters would be handed over to members of parliament on December 11 as the Central Government did not meet their demands till date.

After the union meeting here today, its president Ajmer Singh Lakhowal said the Central Government broke its promise with farmers. He said the recommendations of the Swaminathan report had not been implemented by the Central Government and no legal guarantee of the MSP was provided to farmers till date.

He further said loans of farmers must be waived. The Central Government should provide insurance for all crops of farmers at its own expense, he added.

Meanwhile, union members also demanded the release of all Sikh prisoners, who are still lodged in different jails even after the completion of their sentences. Union leaders Harinder Singh Lakhowal and Parminder Singh Palmazra said Sikh prisoners, who already completed their sentences, were illegally imprisoned by the governments concerned. They said all such Sikh prisoners should be released immediately without any condition.